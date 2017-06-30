Northwestern University Seeks to Implement ‘Social Justice Education’ For Fraternities and Sororities

Illinois’ Northwestern University is hiring a new director of fraternities and sororities with the aim of promoting “social justice education” among them.

According to the job listing first spotted by campus watchdog Campus Reform, the the job requires applicants to have minimum three years of experience of working with sororities and fraternities and have “demonstrated experience” in the field of “social justice”.

In addition, the university is looking for someone who’s able to create “an environment of understanding” and fighting against “organizational practices and policies that may be exclusionary.”

As one of the primary responsibilities of the position, the ad mentions providing assistance “in the coordination of thematic programmatic/educational initiatives: leadership/community development, social justice education, or harm reduction/risk management.”

Over the last year, Northwestern University has been the subject of criticism for adopting so-called “social justice” doctrine on campus. Last year, Morton Schapiro, the president of the university, slammed people for criticizing “safe spaces”, claiming only white and rich people have the privilege to criticize them.

“The people who decry safe spaces do it from their segregated housing places, from their jobs without diversity—they do it from their country clubs,” he said. “It just drives me nuts.”

Last year Three-star Army General and former U.S. Ambassador Karl Eikenberry was pressured into resigning from a position at Northwestern before he even had a chance to start the job,after faculty members and students protested his overtly “pro-American” and “pro-war” views.

According to an online petition against Eikenberry, the students and faculty demanded that the university reconsider the appointment and instead give the job to “someone who will encourage research that is less belligerent and tainted by U.S. bias.”

The petition added: “As faculty who are deeply committed to academic integrity, we believe that it would be irresponsible to remain silent while the University’s core mission of independent research and teaching becomes identified with U.S. military and foreign policy.”