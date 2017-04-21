New Cause! Progressives Want ‘My Little Pony’ to Have More ‘Actual Lesbian’ Horses

The latest iteration of the children’s cartoon My Little Pony has always had a startlingly rabid adult fan base. But a small group of those rainbow-colored equine aficionados are now wondering whether My Little Pony should embrace its diverse audience by including a set of “actual lesbian” ponies.

And at least one pony-addled site, Equestrian Daily, says it may be time for a same-sex pony pair. According to ED, which does detailed scene-by-scene rundowns of every episode of the cartoon, the most recent My Little Pony had a “unique” line that they believe hints at a relationship between two main character ponies, Starlight and Trixie.

The suggestion sparked debate across the pony-verse, with questions about whether a lesbian—or for that matter, potentially bisexual—relationship among the ponies was good or bad for an audience that should consist of mostly children. Many cartoon companies, ED notes, have moved in a more “progressive” direction.

And here is an opportunity for Hasbro, which owns the My Little Pony franchise, to make big waves across the nation by helping kids understand that love is love. Or something.

It’s unlikely, of course, that Hasbro would touch such a hot-button issue, but thanks to Equestrian Daily, we do have some fan fiction in case you’re curious about how Hasbro could play out a gay pony relationship.

Hasbro hasn’t bowed to fan pressure before, even where social justice issues are concerned. Back in 2012, fans caused a similar stir after My Little Pony refused to make a particularly “derpy” character officially mentally disabled as a way of reaching out to the ponies’ special-needs fans.

That won’t stop the social justice warriors from asking, of course.