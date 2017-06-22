Netflix Now Under Fire for Exploiting Eating Disorders With New Movie ‘To the Bone’

Are epic social media fallouts now compulsory for any drama that wants to get aired on Netflix?

The latest ‘entertainment’ from the streaming giant to cause an online ruckus is their new movie To the Bone which has been hit by widespread accusations that it is “triggering” people who suffer from mental health issues and eating disorders.

To the Bone revolves around Ellen—played by The Mortal Instruments actress Lily Collins—who is battling an eating disorder and anorexia. But it’s all too close to the bone—social media has been “triggered” by the trailer, with social justice warriors accusing Netflix of perpetuating the “romanticization of eating disorders” and encouraging “thinspo” (slang for “thin inspiration”.)

The social media unease over To the Bone has been compared to the reaction to Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, which chronicled a teen suicide and launched a million debates at schools and in the media:

Seriously fuck Netflix for making To the Bone. Even the trailer is triggering. What do you think it’ll do to its impressionable viewers? — starving (@SkinnyRoyalty) June 20, 2017

First 13 reasons why, now to the bone, can’t netflix stop triggering those with mental health problems and go back to lesbians in prison? — Chloe (@clodurrant) June 21, 2017

” To The Bone ” is just going to make me feel like my ED is even more invalid, thanks Netflix. — x (@cravingb0nes) June 20, 2017

The cast and creatives with the movie, which also stars Keanu Reeves and will be released next month, appear to have been inspired by the “write what you know” philosophy and don’t appear to be exploiting anyone.

Marti Noxon, who wrote and directed the film, has gone on record as saying she suffered an eating disorder growing up. Lily Collins herself has also revealed she experienced an eating disorder growing up. She told People last December that To the Bone will “promote open conversation about a topic so often considered too taboo to discuss.”

It’s certainly “provoking conversation,” though how “open” people’s minds are is another story.