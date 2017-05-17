More than 20,000 Sign Petition to Boycott Domino’s Pizza for Being ‘Deaf’ to Animal Rights

A petition to boycott Domino’s Pizza for perceived cruelty to animal lovers and not seeking out more humane, healthy supply chains has gone viral, attracting over 20,000 supporters.

So what exactly has Domino’s—which has never hidden its Catholic conservative roots—done to generate this opprobrium?

Er, nothing specific. It all stems from recent comments made by Tim McIntyre, Domino’s Vice President for Communications, about how the company won’t arbitrarily beef up its strict animal welfare policies—such as cage-free eggs-to placate animal rights activists.

McIntyre told Brownfield Ag News: “We will never tell a farmer how to farm. We will never tell a rancher how to raise his or her animals. What we believe is they’re the experts. They have the most vested interest in raising their livestock. It’s not just a job, we recognize that. It’s a life and we appreciate that—and we’re not afraid to stand up and say it.”

He added: “Over the years, because we have taken the tact of what I’ll call ‘leaning into the punch’—and we’ve taken the punch and sometimes we punch back—we’ve been lucky enough to see that the extremists will go away when they realize that we are not going to cave.

“The best answer is to be deaf. To not hear them, to not respond, to not give them a platform. The biggest mistake we make is believing that they are reasonable people. We’ve learned they’re not. That’s why they’re called extremists.”

Activists have replied with the sucker punch of the age—a Care2 petition. Susan Bird, who created the petition, writes: “Hear that, everyone? Those of you who lobby for better treatment of sentient beings are ‘extremists.’ It’s a sad commentary on this company that they feel the need to announce this sentiment publicly. Aren’t animal lovers part of their customer base, too?

“Plus, there are serious health concerns to be considered when animals are raised in poor, inhumane, unsanitary conditions. Please sign this petition to pledge to boycott Domino’s for its decision not to seek out more humane, healthy supply chains.”

20,000 people have done so.

But until we see some actual, you know, evidence we won’t get carried away with this new Domino theory…