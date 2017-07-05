Mom Blogger: In Trump’s America, I Don’t Want My Kids Saying Pledge of Allegiance

A mommy blogger announced on the Fourth of July that during Donald Trump’s presidency, she has told her children they don’t have to say the Pledge of Allegiance anymore.

Writing on the progressive parenting website Romper, mom Angie Grace said she has also taught her three elementary-school daughters that it’s OK to remain seated during the pledge or forgo putting their hand over their heart for the American flag.

“I love America, and I am happy to live in this country, but I was not raised to be patriotic. … It’s hard to teach my children to be blindly patriotic in light of how much we have to question our own safety in this country lately,” Grace wrote.

She said she made the decision after talking to her children about Philando Castile, Sandra Bland, and the protests in Ferguson, as well as Trump’s travel ban.

“As things are seemingly getting worse again for people of color in the United States, I want my children to know the truth about this country: that it is not always kind to people like them. … How can I teach my children to respect the flag of a country where our lives don’t matter?” Grace asked.

She said she was also inspired by Colin Kaepernick, the NFL player who controversially refused to stand for the national anthem, remaining seated and later “taking a knee.”

“In Trump’s America especially, taking a stand by telling my children not to say the pledge is my form of resistance,” Grace wrote.

— Jillian Kay Melchior writes for Heat Street and is a fellow for the Steamboat Institute and the Independent Women’s Forum.