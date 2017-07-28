Minnesota University Discussion Group Bars Straight White Students From Attending

The University of Minnesota is advising straight white students not to attend a discussion program named “Tongues Untied”, claiming it is exclusively for “People of Color who identify who identify as LGBTQIA and/or Same-Gender-Loving.”

The university’s website describes the program as connecting “students, staff, faculty, and the Twin Cities community by holding discussion groups that focus on how race, sexuality, and gender impact our lived experiences.”

Despite being linked to a taxpayer-funded university the group isn’t open to white and/or straight students campus watchdog Campus Reform reported.

“For our allies: we do appreciate your voices and commitment to dismantling racism and homophobia; however, please note that this is a space created for LGBTQIA and/or same-gender-loving people of color,” reads a note directed at the LGBTQIA allies on the website.

The program’s Facebook page reiterates the restrictions for certain students, claiming “Tongues Untied (TU) is a space that was created by and for indigenous people and people of color who identify as queer and/or trans.

“If you identify as a queer and/or trans indigenous person or person of color, we welcome you to take part in our discussions.”

