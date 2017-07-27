Minnesota Public Schools Advised to ‘Segregate’ Students Objecting to New Transgender Guidelines

New K-12 school guidelines in Minnesota are mandating public schools to “segregate” students who object to transgender locker rooms and bathrooms to foster inclusion of “gender nonconforming” and transgender people.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Education advisory council approved a new gender toolkit aimed at protecting and including transgender students in the state’s public education system.

The goal of the new guidelines is to “help school districts and charter schools create school environments where transgender and gender nonconforming students are safe, supported and fully included, and have equal access to the educational opportunities provided to all students as required by federal or state law.”

The gender toolkit also instructs schools to “segregate” students who feel uncomfortable with the new transgender-inclusive rules, The Blaze reported.

“Schools should work with transgender and gender nonconforming students to ensure that they are able to access needed facilities in a manner that is safe, consistent with their gender identity and does not stigmatize them, the guidelines read.

And then more:

Privacy objections raised by a student in interacting with a transgender or gender nonconforming student may be addressed by segregating the student raising the objection provided that the action of the school officials does not result in stigmatizing the transgender and gender nonconforming student.

As well as separating students uncomfortable with the newly-approved rules, the guidelines insist teachers use the preferred pronouns and names of students who identify with a different gender without the need for a medical confirmation.

It warns school officials and teachers of the consequences of not using preferred gender pronouns, claiming it could violate federal laws.

“Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protects the privacy of students. Schools should note that neither a student’s gender nor pronouns are considered public or directory information. Casual use of a student’s incorrect pronoun or incorrect name may violate FERPA,” the toolkit reads.