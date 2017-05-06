Milo Socks Publisher With $10 Million Lawsuit Over Pedophilia Book Flap

The conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has announced plans to sue storied book publisher Simon & Schuster for $10 million, following the abrupt cancellation of the deal for his book, Dangerous.

Yiannopoulos’s 2016 remarks in which he appeared to endorse gay sex between 13 year old boys and adult men prompted the publisher to cancel his book deal, which had included a $250,000 advance.

“I am suing Simon & Schuster for $10 million,” said Yiannopoulos during a livestream promoting Milo Inc., his latest venture. “I want to send them a message that they can never again do this to a libertarian or a conservative.”

In the pederasty flap, Yiannopoulos also lost a prime speaking gig at CPAC, the annual conservative conference, and also resigned under pressure from his editor position at Breitbart. But late last month, he announced he had raised $12 million for his Milo Inc. venture.

Yiannopoulos says he plans to publish Dangerous through his own label, called Dangerous Books, the publishing arm of Milo Inc. During the stream, he also announced plans to embark on a new nationwide college tour called “Troll Academy”. Yiannopoulos’ previous university speaking venture, called the “Dangerous Faggot” tour, caused major disruptions such as a riot at left wing UC Berkeley during which several Trump supporters were assaulted by anarchists.

According to the Daily Caller, a source close to Yiannopoulos says that readers can expect his book to be released around July, with preorders starting later this month. The source says that it only makes sense for Yiannopoulos to publish his own book as he doesn’t need any help to market it.

“So much of the spotlight is on Milo and the tour but the book is going to do amazing numbers and authors who can’t get published can find a voice with Dangerous Books,” said the source. “Simon & Schuster has more leftist rules than Facebook and censored his book to hell, but Dangerous Books is a free speech platform.”

