Milo Is Back and Protesting Linda Sarsour’s Commencement Speech

After what can be only described as an Icarus fall from prominence, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos re-appeared in public on Thursday to rail against the City University of New York for inviting Muslim activist Linda Sarsour to give its commencement speech.

Sarsour is a controversial figure on the left, who once said of an ex-Muslim activist who was the victim of female genital mutilation, “I wish I could take their vaginas away. They don’t deserve to be women.” Sarsour also helped organized February’s Women’s March.

“This week a Muslim loser—a fan of Linda’s, probably—strapped a bomb to his chest in Manchester and murdered over 20 people, including children,” he began. “Does Linda Sarsour in her dark heart approve of this senseless atrocity. If she feels any remorse at all, it is probably for the child grooming and Muslim rape gangs of Manchester who have 20 fewer potential victims this week.”

Milo spoke for about 15 minutes under a tarp in the pouring rain to about 150 supporters and another 30 counter protesters, including those carrying signs with the Antifa logo. The most biting counter chant by the left was “How do you spell pedo, M-I-L-O.”

“I believe Linda Sarsour should be allowed to speak at CUNY,” he said. “In fact, if they’d asked me, I’d have paid her speaking fee, however many goats she asked for.”

“If you disagree with a sharia-loving, Jew-hating commencement speaker, hold back on giving to the university. Don’t enroll your kids there. Teach them a lesson the American way, with free speech and the power of money.”

He also went after Ariana Grande again because she said she hates America two years ago.

“It wasn’t Saudi Arabia that Ariana Grande raced back to for safety after shamefully failing to condemn the murderous ideology that killed her young fans. She fled, of course, to America.”

Milo was joined by anti-Islam activist Pamela Geller and various other anti-Sharia speakers, one of them an ex-Muslim woman who spoke out against female genital mutilation.

Milo speech is just as much of a shitshow as you'd expect.

All the big “New Right” names were there at the event.

Gavin McInnes, ousted founder of Vice,and conservative shockjock, came to hand Pepsi’s to protesters (below).

Based Stickman himself, the Proud Boy brawler who was arrested twice at Berkeley for violent altercations with leftist protesters, was also patrolling the area (below).

“Dumbest man on the internet” Lucian Wintrich also made an appearance.

Milo vs Linda Sarsour protest in NYC.

And it wouldn’t be a culture war protest without an arrest. One young woman tried to steal the “Make America Great Again hat” off a Trump supporter. She failed and was arrested by the NYPD.

Woman arrested at Milo protest for trying to take dudes MAGA hat

“I’m pressing charges,” yelled the Trump supporter.

After the short speech, Milo was rushed across the street and was picked up in a van, to battle Islam and feminism elsewhere or something.

This speech marks the first time Milo has made a public appearance since his February press conference. Since then he claimed to have raised $12 million for a new media company that includes a website and public speaking tours. This Manhattan speech marks kind of return to normalcy for Milo after so many considered his career dead when someone unearthed a video interview in which he had defended sex between young teenage boys and older men.

Sarsour will give CUNY’s Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy commencement speech June 1.

