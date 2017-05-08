Middle Schooler Suspended For ‘Indicating Violence’ After He Liked a Gun Photo on Instagram

A middle school student received a 10-day suspension after he liked a photograph of a gun on social media.

Zachary Bowlin, a seventh grader at Edgewood Middle School in Trenton, Ohio, got into trouble for simply liking a photo of an airsoft gun on Instagram, local NBC station reported. The picture had a caption, reading: “Ready.”

The school suspended the school student for 10 days. According to the school’s note to the child’s parents, the official reason for the suspension was “liking a post on social media that indicated potential school violence.”

“I was livid,” said the student’s father, Martin Bowlin, adding that “He never shared, he never commented, never made a threatening post … [he] just liked it.”

The student seconded his father, saying “I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

“[The] next morning, they called me down and, like, patted me down and checked me for weapons. Then, they told me I was getting expelled or suspended or whatever,” he added.

The superintendent of Edgewood City Schools has released a statement, stating: “I assure you that any social media threat will be taken serious, including those who ‘like’ the post when it potentially endangers the health and safety of students or adversely affects the educational process.”

The school later agreed to lift the suspension following a conversation with the parents.