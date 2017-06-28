Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Leave ‘Fast and Furious’ If Women Aren’t Given Bigger Roles

Michelle Rodriguez, one of headliners of the Fast and Furious series, is trying to exercise her star power to threaten the next movie unless they give female characters heightened roles.

Posting on Instagram, Rodriguez. who has played Vin Diesel’s love interest in six of the films, said she would be willing to leave her high-profile role if the filmmakers don’t bring more women to the forefront of the franchise.

Rodriguez made her announcement in her selfies alongside Diesel and The Fate of the Furious (F8) costar Nathalie Emmanuel.

“F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” she wrote. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

The Fast and Furious franchise prides itself on having a diverse cast of characters who resonated with audiences worldwide. As of Fast 8, Vin Diesel’s the only straight white male left on the core team.

It’s a success that made it one of the most profitable movie franchises of all time. The loss of Rodriguez would follow the departure of Jordana Brewster, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, and the late Paul Walker, who died in a fatal 2013 car accident. Of the original cast, only Rodriguez and Diesel remain.

In May, Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly that she found it “pathetic” that she had so many more lines compared to Jordana Brewster, who played the sister to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto.

Rodriguez is a staple member of the series’ cast, but she’s kidding herself if she thinks she’s a main reason audience members go to see the films—people are mostly there for Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the explosive action that comes with them. The series’ recent addition of action movie star Jason Statham to the family also resonated with audiences.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.