Men-Only Yale A Cappella Group Set To Abolish Gender Restrictions

An all-male Yale University a cappella group has announced plans to abolish gender restrictions and open up auditions to women.

The Duke’s Men of Yale a cappella group, founded in 1952 – nearly two decades before Yale accepted women into the university – said on Thursday that the group no longer apply any gender restrictions.

“Being able to sing our repertoire as it currently exists or participate in our community is not contingent on a person’s biological sex or gender identity,” the group wrote on Facebook. “It is a disservice to our group and our community at large to audition along gendered lines.”

The plan to abolish gender restrictions follows pressure within the university to admit women and people who don’t identify as male into gender-specific a cappella groups, the Yale Daily News reported.

In February, another all-male a cappella group, the Yale Whiffenpoof, was petitioned to admit women. The petition received more than one hundred signatures.

Jerome Walker, a student who served as musical director last year, claimed The Duke’s Men of Yale floated the idea of abolishing gender restrictions last year following the Yale Whiffenpoof’s vote to remain as an all-male group.

“There were some people who thought this was a bad idea, and a lot of people who thought this was a good idea, and a lot of people who were just worried and wanted to make sure we were prepared,” he added.

The group insisted the change will not influence the group’s configuration and the songs they perform will remain the same. The name, however, might be subject to change in order to “foster inclusion”.

The Duke’s Men wrote on Facebook:

As we reconcile our traditions with our desire to foster inclusion, we recognize that this dynamic appears in the very name of our group. “Duke” comes from the name of our founding sponsor, while “Men” reflects Yale’s status at the time as a single-gender institution. Our name has the potential to undermine our message of inclusivity, but it also represents a cherished group history. With the help of our alumni, we will continue to discuss which elements should stay as we become an all-gender group, and which should change. We also hope to work with the Yale Women’s Center, the Office of LGBTQ Resources, and Trans @ Yale when we return in the fall to help us navigate this transition.