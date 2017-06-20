These Are the ‘Official Fake Nipples of the Resistance’

When one considers The Resistance, one might picture a bunch of annoying liberals jockeying for the first reply to a tweet from President Donald Trump. One might also imagine obnoxious, over-educated urbanites who photoshop pictures of Hillary Clinton’s face on Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, with Beyonce blaring in the background all while thinking this somehow constitutes an act of defiance against the Republican agenda.

Yet The Resistance has a new tool in their fight against the GOP: Fake nipples.

Enter Just Nips, the “official nipples of The Resistance movement,” according to founder Molly Borman, who adopted that line as the company’s unofficial slogan after seeing it circulate online.

Started last January in time for the Women’s March, Just Nips provides synthetic nipples that you can wear over your bra or over your nipples. I don’t know why anyone would want such a product, but maybe I’m just not enough of a feminist to understand.

The product “cements the idea that women can and should do whatever they want,” Borman told me over the phone. In this case “whatever they want,” means making random people in public think you’re not wearing a bra—for empowerment or something.

Just Nips’ release date is no coincidence. Borman sees her product as a direct challenge to President Trump’s administration.

According to Borman, “a lot of women feel unsafe” under Trump, and her product helps provide comfort and “a safe space.”

That might sound crazy to you, but business has been good for Borman. She told me she’s been selling 10,000 a month since launch. Each pair costs $24.99, proving that fake nipples is a lucrative industry.

“Fake nipples, is it feminist or is not feminist?” Borman asked hypothetically. “Of course it’s feminist.”

Of course.

