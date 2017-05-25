‘Mattress Girl’ Now Doing Lewd Bondage Performances as New ‘Art Project’

Emma Sulkowicz caught everyone’s eye in 2013 after she was spotted carrying a mattress around Columbia University’s campus. The stunt was an art project and protest against the alleged mistreatment she faced after filing a sexual assault complaint against another student.

After her story underwent scrutiny, it quickly became apparent that Paul Nungesser, the man whom Sulkowicz accused of assaulting her, was the real victim. Nonetheless, Sulkowicz remained a darling of the left and quickly immersed herself in the contemporary art scene after graduating.

Now, thanks to the Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts Project Space in New York City, audience members were privy to watching Sulkowicz undergo repeated physical and semi-sexual abuse in order to ask the question of whether “it is really possible for political artists to make work that makes the ship stop sinking.”

During the performance, aptly titled “The Ship is Sinking,” Sulkowicz is tied up to a large wooden beam by a white man in a suit. You see, the white man is supposed to be Trump and the patriarchy and she’s supposed to represent the plight of the downtrodden. Ladies, you can relate, right?

After having ropes cut into her skin and getting whacked with a belt, Sulkowicz gets hung up while one man in the audience volunteers to slap her across the face. Apparently the whole performance was a little intense, as some audience members complained that there was no trigger warning beforehand.

Michaelangelo’s David.

Picasso’s Guernica.

Sulkowicz’s BDSM performance.

Stop laughing.

“My body already carries material in it just because of the way I look. It’s embedded in my skin,” Sulkowicz told Broadly. “White men have the privilege of entire institutions built for their paintings… These paintings are very often abstract. You have people like Pollock splattering a bunch of shit and then saying it’s art. It doesn’t say anything political and, in fact, that actual political statement it does say is: ‘I’m a white man and I can do whatever the fuck I want and make a ton of money off of it.”

If you can translate any of that, please take my job.

