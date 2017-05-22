Math Professor Who Wants White Men to Quit Jobs Has Truly Bizarre Resume

Piper Harron, a temporary assistant Math professor at the University of Hawaii, angered a bunch of people last week with her blog post “Get Out the Way,” calling on white men to quit their jobs and give it to trans and minority women.

“Not to alarm you, but I probably want you to quit your job, or at least take a demotion,” she wrote in a blog post for the American Mathematics Association. “Statistically speaking, you are probably taking up room that should go to someone else. If you are a white man you almost certainly should resign from your position of power.”

So before I take her advice, quit my job, give it to a trans PoC, and live out the rest of my days on the streets dutifully reporting my non-income to narrow the gender pay gap, I decided to look into Harron’s illustrious career in mathematics.

Harron has two CV’s of her work, her “professional” one (boring!) and her “liberated mathematician” one (hell yeah!).

From reading the CV, it’s amazing Harron was able to receive her doctorate after all that internalized and external misogyny and racism. Our society’s misogyny was so terrible, she didn’t have to work for six years!

Harron even wrote her PhD while caring for children and pregnant. Her actual doctoral thesis contains a few maternity-themed drawings to remind everyone.

Other parts of the thesis are just summarizing Wikipedia entries.

Chapter 4 is by far the best.

And to be fair, the rest is math, I’m too dumb to understand.

So goodbye Heat Street, I’m leaving my job for the sake of equity and progress. I’m still mulling over my future career path of homelessness or Seppuku. Will update when I find the right choice that lets me be me.

