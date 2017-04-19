March for Science Is Defending Syrian Dictators Now Because Why Not

The March for Science is set for Saturday—Earth Day, of course. But while thousands of scientists, science supporters and professional activists are ready to hit the streets, organizers are still ironing out some kinks in the March’s central message.

Namely, whether the March for Science is a march in support of noted terrorists.

Earlier this week, as the Internet was trying to decide whether President Trump’s Syria operation was a good thing or a bad thing, the March for Science helpfully Tweeted—and then deleted—an explanation as to why dropping the “Mother of All Bombs” on a Syrian airbase was problematic.

It turns out, killing terrorists is just another way the Patriarchy oppresses marginalized communities.

Uh huh.

Before we let them finish that last thought, let’s consider what they’ve already Tweeted. Dropping a massive bomb on an airstrip used to launch planes that drop chemical weapons on children, killing them instantly, is an affront to the dignity and human rights of a bunch of American progressives who are not entirely clear on exactly what their position is on the war, anyway.

It’s not clear, immediately, what their thoughts are on the chemical weapons Trump was responding to.

Lest you think that there isn’t a direct connection to more immediate issues, like racism, sexism and wage inequality, oh, well, the March for Science has thoughts on that, too.

As was common with Bernie Sanders during his Presidential campaign, the March for Science seemingly believes that wealth is finite, and what money isn’t used by the Defense Department can automatically be redirected to prop up their pet projects.

Fortunately for them, but perhaps unfortunately for American taxpayers, that’s not the case: Even having dropped the MOAB on an unsuspecting group of Assad-loyal militants, the U.S. can probably still afford to mire the impoverished in an endless cycle of progressive-led, Federally funded non-profits designed to help them.

Also, Flint’s mayor had enough money to fix the city’s water system, but allegedly decided to use it to pad her SuperPAC instead.

No doubt the March will still go off without a hitch on Saturday, but it does seem less likely anyone will take the March’s concerns seriously—at least until they start deeply considering their core principles.