Man Who Says He’s Born-Again Christian Smashes Car Into 10 Commandments Monument

Taking cues from ISIS, Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Oklahoma, decided to destroy a religious relic he didn’t like. Instead of centuries-old mosques, Van Buren, 32, trashed the controversial 10 Commandments monument outside the Arkansas State Capitol.

Police say Reed showed up to the statue at 4:47 a.m. and filmed the entire episode on his cellphone. The video, seen below, shows a man driving his car into the monument yelling “freedom,” like a fatter and dumber Mel Gibson in “Braveheart.”

For his deed against the tyrannical Arkansas state government, Reed was arrested and charged with defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief. The six-foot-tall, 6,000-pound display was installed less than 24 hours before Reed’s stunt.

#BREAKING— 10 Commandments statue has been destroyed at the Arkansas Capitol less than 24 hours of it being placed. Stay with us for more pic.twitter.com/ORxMI2n1hk — THV11 (@THV11) June 28, 2017

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Reed has attempted to destroy such symbols of oppression. Nearly three years ago, he crashed his car into a similar statue at the Oklahoma State Capitol, and made threatening statements about former President Barack Obama. Maybe next time write a letter.

A quick look at Reed’s Facebook profile shows a man who is deranged but has no clearly discernible political views. Tuesday morning, Reed wrote on Facebook that he was going “to kill obama, Bush Sr and Bush Jr but Trump shall be destroyed without hands.”

Other photos on his page include pictures of burning flags and swastikas.

Strangely enough, his profile also features various religious imagery commonly associated with devout Christians and photos of him volunteering at a local church. His “intro” box says he’s a “born again Christian whos a pentacostal [sic] Jesus Freak.”

Nonetheless, a video Reed uploaded says he’s “defending our Constitutional Rights” by destroying monuments that clearly violate the “separation of church and state.” Of course, no one told him that courts have repeatedly ruled that such statues on government property don’t violate the Constitution, as long as no faiths are excluded if members request they be represented.

Shortly after the incident, Reed started a GoFundMe asking the public for funds to buy a new car.

