Magazine Shames ‘Disappointing’ People Who Don’t Want to Have Sex With Transsexuals

A liberal wonderland known as The Daily Beast (traffic down almost 40% in the last year) has complained about the latest totally-not-shocking survey showing most people wouldn’t want to date a transgender person, claiming it’s due to transphobia.

Samantha Allen, a senior reporter for the site, who previously brought hits like the one decrying the LGBT community as racist for not wanting to have sex with people of color, has now deemed the people who don’t really want to date or have sex with a transgender person as ” anti-transgender”.

According Allen, citing a recent YouGov survey, “less than 20 percent” of Americans “said they would be open to dating a transgender person,” noting that this is “disappointing but unsurprising results”.

The results, apparently, show “a sad truth about the transgender rights movement: Cultural acceptance has tended to lag behind formal recognition.”

Conservative journalist Ben Shapiro has called out Allen for mistaking people’s sexual preferences to bigotry, saying “This logic also inadvertently makes a hash of the entire gay rights movement, too: if you’re gay, presumably you prefer sexual relations with a member of the same biological sex, not a member of the opposite sex who believes he/she is a member of the same biological sex.”

The author, however, claims that while the survey shows intolerant attitudes towards transgender people, because they wouldn’t want to go on a date or have sex with, younger generations “often gave more accepting responses than their older peers.”

“Only nine percent of respondents 55 and older, for instance, said they would be open to having sex with a transgender woman compared to 13 percent of 35-to-54 year olds, and 19 percent of the 18-to-34 age bracket,” she wrote.