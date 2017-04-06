Lindsay Lohan Hits Thai Beach in a Burkini

When Lindsay Lohan hit the beach in Thailand last week, she was wearing a burkini, new photos show.

The photos, which appeared heavily posed, show Lohan in baggy swim pants, a long-sleeved, skirt-length top, with her hair covered.

Now Lindsay Lohan wears a BURKINI https://t.co/VfGQEcO81X — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 5, 2017

The pictures, published in the Daily Mail, add to growing speculation that the long-troubled starlet has turned to Islam, though her publicist denied that she was Muslim two and a half months ago.

In 2015, Lohan was photographed carrying a large green English-lanugage copy of the Quran. In recent months, she has been photographed wearing a headscarf, and she also briefly removed photographs from her social-media accounts, writing “Alaikum salam.”

She’s back on Instagram now, and her account shows her meeting with Turkey’s dictatorial president, posing in Western swimsuits, looking steamily into the camera while lying on a bed clad in lingerie, and sometimes also wearing head coverings.

New Fashion Line coming soon …. 😘 #fashion A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:05am PST

Others have surmised that Lohan is about to launch a line of clothing for Muslim women. In recent weeks, Lohan’s Instagram posts have referenced both a forthcoming fashion line “modest fashion.”