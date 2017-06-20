Linda Sarsour Was Wrong: Slaying of Muslim Teen in Virginia Was Road Rage, Not Hate Crime

The progressive left has a penchant for capitalizing on human tragedies to push the narrative about white supremacism and anti-Muslim sentiment in the United States. The killing of a Muslim teenager near a Virginia mosque prompted media speculation that the slaying was a hate crime, and personalities like controversial Muslim activist Linda Sarsour were quick to draw attention to the tragedy as an example of hate crimes against Muslims.

The death of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen prompted Sarsour to write a post on Facebook describing the victim as a “Muslim sister.” “I am HEARTBROKEN,” she wrote. “SHATTERED. Nowhere is safe.”

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling echoed Sarsour’s remarks, adding her unsubstantiated belief that the teenage girl was targeted for her religion. “Another innocent Muslim person targeted for their faith,” she wrote.

Washington Post reported Jose Antonio Vargas described the crime as “Islamophobia.”

Police detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department have since charged Darwin A. Martinez Torres with murdering Nabra, following an extensive search for the girl. Investigators determined that Nabra was walking with over a dozen other teenagers outside after nightfall to a mosque when they got into a dispute with Torres, who was driving a car.

“As they were returning to the mosque, some were on the sidewalk and others were on the road itself,” investigators said. “Detectives believe Torres came upon the teens while he was driving. The investigation reveals a teenaged boy on a bike began arguing with Torres. Torres then drove his car onto the curb as the group scattered.”

“Witnesses say Torres caught up with them a short time later in a nearby parking lot and got out of his car armed with a baseball bat and began chasing the group,” the police statement continues. “Torres was able to catch Nabra. His anger over the encounter led to violence when he hit Nabra with a baseball bat.”

In the ensuing chaos, Nabra’s friends lost track of her and called the police, prompting police to deploy a helicopter and multiple search and rescue teams to locate her. “While searching, one officer saw a car driving suspiciously in the area and stopped it,” the police stated. “The driver, later identified as Martinez Torres, was taken into custody as a suspect.”

Half a day later, police managed to locate the body of a girl believed to be Nabra in a pond. A baseball bat, presumably the murder weapon, was also found nearby. It’s at this point that police issued a murder warrant for Torres.

Police have determined that the evidence in the case points directly away from speculation that it was a hate crime. Furthermore, People Magazine’s claim that the teenage girl was “sexually assaulted” is completely unsubstantiated.

“There is nothing to indicate at this point this tragic case was a hate crime. No evidence has been uncovered that shows this murder was motivated by race or religion,” investigators state. “It appears the suspect became so enraged over the traffic dispute it escalated into deadly violence.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has since” lodged a detainer” on Torres, a citizen and national of El Salvador. According to ICE, the organization lodges detainers on aliens “who have been arrested on local criminal charges when the agency has probable cause to believe an alien is removable from the United States.”

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.