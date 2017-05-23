Linda Sarsour Lies About Misogynistic Tweet, Calls Questioner a ‘White Man’

As one of the leaders of the Women’s March on DC, Linda Sarsour may hold sway among the progressive left, but for those who aren’t easily beguiled by her identity politics, her contemptible views towards other women—particularly former Muslims—is cause for concern.

In 2011, the prominent anti-Israel activist and Sharia Law promoter infamously tweeted (archive) that conservative journalist Brigitte Gabriel and secular women’s rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali deserved to be physically punished for their views.

“I wish I could take their vaginas away,” wrote Sarsour in a now-deleted tweet. “They don’t deserve to be women.”

During a question and answer session at Dartmouth College on May 12, Sarsour took a question from an audience member who held her feet to the fire regarding the statement she made. Political commentator Lalo Dagach shared the video on Twitter.

“This question is really important because I believe that women’s rights are human rights,” said the unnamed questioner.

“So I really want to know under what circumstances is it acceptable to say that ‘I wish I could take their vaginas away. They don’t deserve to be women,’” he asked. “Just to give that context that was one of your tweets off your Twitter.”

Following a lengthy pause, Sarsour’s offered a response: “So, let’s give some context here. Because you… we have… This is an event organized by an Asian American, right? Let’s just get some context to what is going on here.”

“Celebrating a community, right?” Sarsour continued. “Talking about communities of color who are being directly impacted at this moment and I have a young white man in the back who is not directly impacted by any of the issues that I mentioned.”

Her evasive response was met with widespread applause from the audience of Dartmouth students.

“A copy and paste that he got from a right-wing blog,” she continued. “He doesn’t even know if it came from my Twitter account because he has a screenshot of it. He never actually went to my Twitter to see if it’s actually there. Right? That never happened.”

Well, it happened. The tweet in question was preserved in an archive multiple times—you can see it right here (and in the screenshot above).

“But let me just say this to you. You’re college students. I was in my twenties when was that? 2011? People say stupid shit sometimes, right? I will be judged by my impeccable track record for standing for black lives and immigrants’ rights and women’s rights, and LGBT rights, you judge me by that record and not by some tweet you think I did or did not tweet 10 years ago, or seven years ago, or whenever it was. So that’s my answer to your question. Next.”

As for her “impeccable” track record in supporting women’s rights, Sarsour recently declared that any woman who supports Israel’s so-called “occupation” of the West Bank isn’t a feminist. She has also been heavily criticized for her advocacy of Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Israeli civilians with a bomb.

A group of 100 Holocaust survivors are currently campaigning for the City University of New York to disinvite her from speaking at an upcoming June 1 event.

