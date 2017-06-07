Letter from Evergreen Students Blasts Protesters for ‘McCarthy-esque Witch-Hunting’

A group of students at embattled Evergreen State College have penned a scathing open letter to the school’s administration, faculty and protesters.

“We reject the McCarthy-esque witch-hunting which has taken place,” the letter reads. “Simply crying racist has become sufficient to destroy credibility and empower accusers. This has been accompanied by vigilante action against those dubiously accused of racism, and this behavior has not been reined in by the administration.”

An ugly protest erupted at Evergreen after Biology professor Bret Weinstein objected over email to an event that encouraged white students to leave campus for a day. Weinstein thought the event was an act of coercion and oppression in the name of social justice.

Protesters eventually took over the campus, practically holding faculty and administration hostage. The college president, George Bridges, capitulated to almost every demand, while protesters would escort him to the bathroom to make sure he did not leave their “meetings.”

Left wing student mob members wielding baseball bats have also been roaming campus as self-styled “community police”.

The letter blasted the administration for telling the police to stand down, allowing protesters to control the campus, not upholding safety standards, and allowing students and faculty to be tarnished with the label of “Nazis” and “racists.”

“A small, vocal, and even violent group of students has been allowed to speak for all Evergreen students in a way that does not align with Evergreen’s core values and founding principles,” the letter reads. “This behavior may be condoned by Bridges and some faculty, but is not representative of the majority of faculty and members of the student body.”

The protests have left the campus divided, with few willing to speak out against the mob of protesters for fear of being labelled a racist. The faculty and administration refused to acknowledge any kind of wrongdoing by the protesters, no matter how apparent.

The letter was signed by 17 students, who appeared to have had enough.

