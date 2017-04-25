Lena Dunham: No Comment on ‘Black Baby’ Mess as She Begins ‘Healing Tour’ of Middle America

Hopes that Lena Dunham, having finished the HBO series Girls that she created and starred in, would take time off to think about the world we live in and life in general, have been dashed.

The woke celebrity is instead going on tour of the hinterland to promote her LennyLetter.com website. Together with Girls co-founder Jenni Konner, she’ll visit six cities starting with St. Louis in May 31 for a “Lenny: America IRL” tour. They’ll also visit Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minnesota, Des Moines, Iowa and Lexington, Kentucky.

Other performers joining them include Saturday Night Live star Sasheer Zamata, “poet” Jenny Zhang and comics Charla Lauriston and Morgan Murphy. The “Lenny: America IRL” tour will consist of music, comedy and “spoken word”.

Announcing her new merry adventure, did Dunham say: “Now that Girls has gone, I’ve got to pointlessly and publicly try and monetize this Lenny Letter thing to continue to attract attention”?

No. She laughably claimed she wanted to unite a polarized America. “We really wanted to try to be a part of, in our own small way, healing the very big divide that exists in our country right now,” Dunham pronounced.

“We’re trying to look beyond the coastal states and really think about connecting to women, to people, in the middle of the country.”

She added: “It’s political, but we’re also trying to bring up issues that you can’t really argue with. For example, a portion of our proceeds are going toward arts education organizations for girls in every city. People have a lot of really split opinions on social politics, but you basically have to be a mustache-twirling villain to have a problem with girls receiving arts education.”

After the tour Dunham and Konner are threatening to make the Lenny Letter into a documentary series and publish six books. “It’s all about trying to expand the way that women can have access to information that cracks their brains open,” Dunham said. “Jenni’s and my entire ethos is really built around relationships between women.”

One thing Dunham and Konner refused to “crack their brains open” to discuss was the ethnicity of the twin baby boys on Girls. Dunham’s very white character Hannah Horvath gave birth to what appeared to be a black baby in the series finale even though the father of the child was played by Riz Ahmed who is of Pakistani descent and has a relatively fair complexion.

“I’m going to gracefully bow out of the last controversy hopefully we will ever have about Girls,” Konner said. “I won’t even dignify it. Ridiculous.”

Such reticence hardly seems a good omen for their upcoming crusade to win over middle America.