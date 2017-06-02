Lena Dunham Endorses New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate, Dooming His Campaign

Besides running a hit TV show, Lena Dunham’s greatest skill is completely alienating the average American voter. She campaigned incessantly for Hillary in 2016, sending potential voters fleeing rallies in sickness and embarrassment. Political scientists theorize Dunham had a greater impact on the outcome of the 2016 election than Russia, Comey and anime Nazis combined.

Now she’s setting her sights on a new campaign to ruin. Jim Johnson is running for governor of New Jersey as a Democrat—and Dunham just endorsed him.

Wearing pajamas and holding a teddy bear, Dunham gave an earnest plea to voters to support Johnson’s campaign. He’s so screwed.

Thanks @lenadunham (and Rico!) for the endorsement in your PJs and helping us get out the vote. RT if you're voting for Jim on June 6th! pic.twitter.com/3QYZjkEJ4K — Jim Johnson (@jimjohnsonnj) June 1, 2017

“He’s not an ableist,” she said for some reason, as if New Jersey voters had any questions on Johnson’s ableism.

“I hope you vote in the primary. I hope you vote Jim Johnson and we’re sending lots of love. And yes, we are in bed.

Ugh.

In unrelated Lena Dunham news, she’s protesting gun violence by wrapping herself in an orange burrito.

My small consolation to #wearorange to remember the senseless loss of lives due to gun violence. Its got to end. pic.twitter.com/dODjEtGv86 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 2, 2017