Leading Porn Writer Insists Trump Presidency Threatens Future of Sex Industry

The media crusade against Trump has spread to the porn industry.

Citing scant evidence, porn content entrepreneur Lynsey G, who co-founded Whack Magazine, concludes her soon-to-be-published book, Watching Porn: And Other Confessions of an Adult Entertainment Journalist, with a warning that the industry is imperiled by a Trump Presidency.

Self-confessed feminist Lynsey G—whose ‘nom de porn’ is Miss Lagsalot—writes: “With the Trump administration’s conservative ideas now firmly in control of the White House—with none other than Reagan-era anti-porn zealot Ed Meese as part of the transition team—porn in America is facing uncertain times.”

While there isn’t exactly a shortage of liberals of who pronounced that “Pussygate” supplied hard evidence that Trump possessed no moral code, Lynsey G reckons Trump is “taking up the fight against smut.”

She writes: “After eight years of President Obama’s leadership during which there were no federal obscenity trials, Donald Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, have vowed to take up the fight against smut once more. Which is especially ironic, considering Trump appeared in a 2000 softcore porno called Playboy Video Centerfold 2000.”

The book, which is out June 6, chronicles Lynsey G’s adventures in the porn world. She’s now based in her native Montana after re-locating from New York.

Probably best for everyone concerned if ‘Miss Lagsalot’ never crosses paths with Montana’s pugnacious new Congressman Greg Gianforte.