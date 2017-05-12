Lauren Southern Detained By Italians For Trying to Block Refugee Boats Entering the Country

By William Hicks | 5:18 pm, May 12, 2017
It seems that the independent journalist Lauren Southern has gotten in to a spot of trouble in Italy.

The Italian coast guard detained her today after she was caught trying to stop refugee/migrant boats from coming into the country. Southern was in a boat with a group called Génération Identitaire,  a rightwing anti-immigration French youth group, attempting to physically block boats full of people coming from North Africa. They were joined by others from multiple European countries including Italy and Austria.

It’s basically the alt right version of Animal Planet’s Whale Wars. 

Southern broadcast the operation on Periscope.

“If the politicians won’t stop the boats, then we’ll stop the boats,” she said to the camera.

Eventually the coast guard swept in and detained Southern and her group.

She was released shortly after and is awaiting charge and vowing to return to the seas with a bigger boat.

