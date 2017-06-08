Kurt Eichenwald Speaks: I Was Just Trying to Prove ‘Tentacle Porn’ Exists—by Looking at Non-Tentacle Porn

Kurt Eichenwald’s HentaiGate continues as he responds to the shocking revelation he was looking at Japanese porn comics on his computer.

His excuse: he was simply trying to prove to his wife that Japanese tentacle porn is real. Apparently he and his (adult) sons were arguing with his wife about the existence of this very real and ancient form of smut.

He claimed he couldn’t find the tentacle porn, so was instead looking at the non-tentacle hentai.

Hmmmm…. something just doesn’t add up. Let’s analyze Kurt’s tweets one by one.

…some to show her it was real. But I couldn't find any – & ended up w/ this. My family reads my twitter feed, so they know this is true. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Couldn’t find any? Kurt is an experienced investigative journalist. Isn’t it a bit odd that he couldn’t just Google tentacle porn? I just did (at work) and found it incredibly easily.

…diff would it make? Seriously, while I don't see the appeal of cartoon parn, porn is a multi-billion industry. Pple obviously look at it. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Kurt knows the word manga. So does that mean he Googled “manga porn” instead? Why would tentacle not be in the search query?

He even provided proof of a text message conversation with his wife.

No one hacked my account. We were searching to prove to my wife tentacle porn exists. See text convo. I only removed names and drug names. pic.twitter.com/EMHYlYKcPf — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

While screenshots can be forged, I do believe Kurt, his wife and his (adult) sons were discussing tentacle porn at some point. But that still does not completely absolve him of having non-tentacle Hentai on his computer. These are not mutually exclusive occurrences.

Kurt has been frantically responding to “truthers,” trying desperately to clear his name of any masturbatory wrongdoings.

i didnt find any. ended up using wikipedia. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

My family does. They were there and cant believe what a dumbass I was 2 tweet screenshot. "That mistake is kind of on you," my oldest says. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

He even tried to claim he doesn’t know what “facesitting” is. Uh, likely story, Kurt.

WTF is facesitting? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Now Kurt wants to put this matter to bed. Whether you believe he cranks it to animated Japanese pornography or not, the matter is finished!

Ive got nothing left to say about this. Believe what I say or dont. Think my family has odd conversations (we do) or don't. So it goes. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

So it goes, Kurt. So it goes.

