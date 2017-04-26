‘King Arthur’ Movie Deletes Tweet After Backlash Over ‘Kung-Fu George’

  1. Home
  2. Culture Wars
By Heat Street Staff | 10:42 pm, April 25, 2017

Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie’s new blockbuster King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens May 12. The $100 million movie, which stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Idris Elba, is unlikely to be too faithful a take on the famed medieval Camelot exploits of Arthur, Guinevere and Lancelot.

The movie’s official Twitter account posted a tweet designed to whet moviegoers’ appetites by rolling out the Knights of the Round Table. But a reference on the poster to a character named “Kung-Fu George” (played by Tom Wu) caused outrage on Twitter. Some approved:

But many social justice warriors objected to a character named “Kung-Fu George” on the basis that it promotes the stereotype that all Asians should be martial arts devotees.

Movie studio Warner Bros caved in to the protests and subsequently deleted the tweet. Geri who tweets under the handle ‘Chinesechica’ was claiming credit:

She kept going on about it:

Modern-day heroism!

Advertisement

Related

Comic Con 2016 The 10 Trailers You Don't Wanna Miss

Martial Tarts Viewers Blast Bruce Lee Biopic Because a White Man Has Too Big a Role

Also ...