Kansas Makeup Artist Says Kat Von D Contest Took Away Her Prize For Supporting Donald Trump

A Kansas-based makeup artist claims she was disqualified from a national contest and had her prize taken away over her support for President Donald Trump.
Gypsy Freeman was announced last month as a winner of an Instagram contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty after submitting an Instagram post showcasing makeup skills.
As the prize, the artist was supposed to be flown to Los Angeles to attend the launch party of a new makeup line. The total value of the prize package, including a flight to LA and a $500 gift card, was about $2,100.
Following the announcement of her victory in the competition, the Wichita Eagle reports, Freeman received a personal message from Kat Von D’s personal account, saying she had “drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man.”
Freeman was identified as a Trump supporter after people looked at her Instagram activity, where she posted Trump’s campaign slogan on November 8, the election night.
According to the screenshots of the conversation acquired by the paper, the tattoo artist added that her “launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against.
“And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.”
Freeman replied to Kat Von D, saying: “I won’t be upset with you if you can’t have us there for these reasons, and I wish you the best. We would love to be there, of course, but I sincerely do understand if you decide to replace us with someone who supports the candidate you support.”
To which the celebrity replied: “It’s not about inviting people based on their political stance – it’s just extremely difficult (borderline impossible) for me to be friends with or associate with anyone who would support a man who goes against everything I stand for. I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist.”