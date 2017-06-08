Journalist Kurt Eichenwald Caught With Japanese Hentai Porn on his Browser

By William Hicks | 11:19 am, June 8, 2017
Update: Kurt responds to the scandal in a series of tweets. 

Hmmmm. Something seems fishy. How hard is it to just type “tentacle porn” in google and find it. It’s probably harder to arrive on those specific Hentai images. 

Oh shit, he’s posting text messages. 

 

Vanity Fair and Newsweek contributor Kurt Eichenwald has been battling the alt right for months, usually losing, sometimes winning. In March he was able to get one of his trolls arrested for tweeting a strobe light .gif at him and allegedly giving Eichenwald a seizure.

The war continues apparently as trolls have been sending Eichenwald anti-semitic pamphlets in the mail. But when he decided Tweet photographic proof the flier was real, Eichenwald also revealed he had been looking at hentai or Japanese animated pornography.

In the photo, you can see the anti-semitic message Eichenwald received, but more importantly, if you zoom in on his web browser, you can see he had a tab open that reads “8 chiku [english, uncensored, 212 pictures], with two pages…”

A quick Google search, leads you to a Hentai website with 221 images of pornographic Japanese comics (NSFW link here), mostly of anime women in various conventional, hardcore sexual situations (i.e. no tentacles). Oddly conservative tastes for someone as weird as Kurt.

This is by far the tamest image in Kurt’s collection.

We can even get a glimpse into the man’s fetishes, by the tags he had selected. “Impregnation” and “schoolgirl uniform.” Kurt, you dog!

The irony of this revelation, is that Eichenwald constantly tells people to go “watch cartoons” as some kind of insult. Perhaps this recurring statement has a different, more sexual connotation considering the circumstances.

This isn’t the first time a major media figure’s porn habits were revealed on Twitter. Last December, Josh Marshall, editor of Talking Points Memo, accidentally tweeted out a link to a lesbian porno, so dainty and tame that many questioned if Mashall was even a real man.

As of publication, Eichenwald had not addressed his now public fetishes. We will update as more information comes out.

