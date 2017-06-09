J.K. Rowling Calls Out ‘Liberal Cool Guys’ For ‘Crude and Humiliating’ Behavior

Not everyone finds J.K Rowling’s tweets as magical as what’s inside the Harry Potter world of Hogwarts.

Rowling’s social media missives pretty much exemplify liberal piety and regularly attack conservatives as being the root of all evil. But in an eyebrow-raising rant, the world’s richest author today called out ‘liberal men’ for their attitude to women.

Highlighting perceived instances of misogyny is a common theme of Rowling’s tweets but she’s obviously had quite enough of the antics of some of her male comrades on the left.

Rowling tweeted: “Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore.

“If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics.

“I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words.

“When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital.”

The diatribe continued but got less original as she waded into how society treats female politicians. She wound up comparing liberal misogynists to Pepe the Frog.

You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

We look forward to Rowling continuing her examination of liberal hypocrisy.