Historically Black College Offers $25,000 Scholarships for ‘Self-Identified LGBTQ Advocates’

An historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia is offering a $25,000 scholarship for “LGBTQ advocates”.

According to a Spelman College press release, the new scholarship program will make the award to two sophomore students who self-identify as “LGBTQ advocates” in exchange for being activists for LGBTQ rights on campus and highlighting the community’s work in the academia.

“Two sophomore students, who are self-identified LGBTQ advocates, will be named Levi Watkins Jr. Scholars in 2017 and awarded renewable $25,000 scholarships,” it read.

“The scholars will call attention to the importance of making visible the courageous and significant work of LGBTQ scholar activists within and beyond the academy”.

The decision to establish a scholarship aimed at “self-identified LGBTQ advocates” has been celebrated by the college’s president.

“As an institution that upholds a supportive student experience, this gift will present new opportunities for critical conversation on race and sexuality with distinguished scholars and thought leaders, and provide a platform to recognize campus LGBTQ advocates and their scholarly achievements,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell.

According to The College Fix, there are conflicting news about the decision, with some suggesting the money will be given to actual LGBTQ students instead of just “advocates”.

Spelman College didn’t clarify the exact recipient group of the scholarship.