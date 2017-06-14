Hillary Clinton Politicizes ‘Wonder Woman’ Saying She Relates to ‘Strong Woman Saving World from Disaster’

It was bound to happen sooner or later—Hillary Clinton has weighed in on Wonder Woman.

She admits she hasn’t seen the DC Comics superhero blockbuster but now it’s a huge smash hit, she’s keen to talk about it, characteristically relating the film to herself, her never-ending political ambition and her determination to avenge last November’s shock presidential election defeat to Donald Trump.

Speaking in a 95-second video message at the Women in Film Los Angeles’ Crystal + Lucy Awards on Tuesday night, Clinton paid tribute to Elizabeth Banks, actress, director and Clinton activist who was receiving an award for Crystal Award for Excellence in Film.

She then moved on to Wonder Woman: “Now I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins.

“But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley.”

A source at Warner Brothers, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Heat Street: “It’s great that Hillary Clinton will see the movie but her remarks aren’t particularly helpful and our publicity team certainly won’t be spreading them about.

“Wonder Woman doesn’t need Hillary Clinton’s endorsement—it will make $250 million by the end of this week. We’re anxious to keep politics out of Wonder Woman any way we can.

“[Treasury Secretary] Steve Mnuchin was an executive producer of the movie so if anyone should be talking about the movie, it’s him. But thankfully Mnuchin is not talking about it—he didn’t even go to the premiere. Wonder Woman is not a political film!”

Why do we get the feeling this won’t be the last Wonder Woman reference that Clinton will make?