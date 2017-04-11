Here’s Where You Can Buy a Whole Comic Anthology of Nazis Getting Punched in the Face

A comic-book publisher is raising money for the Southern Poverty Law Center by soliciting images of people punching Nazis.

Space Goat Productions said it will sell both digital and hard copies of its anthology, and it’s also hoping to partner with retailers to offer T-shirts, stickers, posters and other Nazi-punching flair. All of the net proceeds from the project will be donated, Space Goat said.

“We ask the big questions at Space Goat like, ‘When is it appropriate to punch a Nazi?’” the indie publisher said in a news release. “That’s not hard to answer. We do what our grandfathers did: We punch Nazis every time they show their faces.”

For the anthology, Space Goat has teamed up with several prominent illustrators, including artists who have worked on Spiderman, Elektra: Assasin, and Invader Zim.

The comic-book publisher is also asking fans to contribute images of “art and comics depicting Nazis or fascists getting punched, smacked, kicked, or generally beat down on.” The deadline is April 30.

“Unlike some publishers,” Space Goat’s marketing and sales director said, “Space Goat believes the only time a Nazi should be in a comic or displayed in a store is if they are getting punched in the face.”