Harvard University Faculty Group Proposes Banning All Social Clubs

A Harvard University task force has advised banning all students from joining any “fraternities, sororities, and similar organizations” in a bid to phase out the social groups entirely by 2022.

According to a faculty committee report released on Wednesday and obtained by The Crimson, the group suggests the ban could replace rules and penalties for students engaging in social clubs that are set to come into effect this coming fall. The report urges the ban be introduced in the fall of 2018.

“All currently enrolled students including those who will matriculate this fall will be exempt from the new policy for the entirety of their time at Harvard,” the report reads. “This will lead to a transition period, whereby USGSOs would be phased out by May 2022.”

The university has already announced a new policy prohibiting members of single-sex organizations from leadership roles and disqualifying them from academic fellowship recommendations.

The committee’s suggestions, which would replace the policy of penalizing students for membership of social clubs, appear to be a continuation of a fight against social groups on campus.

The university has also been asked to adopt the following language in its rules for students banning every Harvard student from participating in social clubs, regardless of whether they are co-ed or single-gender:

Harvard students may neither join nor participate in final clubs, fraternities or sororities, or other similar private, exclusionary social organizations that are exclusively or predominantly made up of Harvard students, whether they have any local or national affiliation, during their time in the College. The College will take disciplinary action against students who are found to be participating in such organizations. Violations will be adjudicated by the Administrative Board.

The committee responsible for the report will have discussions with faculty this fall about the policies discussed in the paper and are far from being approved.