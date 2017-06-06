Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She ‘Doesn’t Know What the F*ck We Talk About’ on Goop

Our favorite actress-turned-space cadet, Gwyneth Paltrow, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where she admitted something we’ve suspected for years: She doesn’t actually know that much about the bogus holistic goods she hawks to rich, superstitious women through her much-ridiculed website Goop.

Paltrow told Kimmel she goes into the Goop office “every day, all day.” But when he pressed her about how several of her wares worked, she struggled to explain them.

For instance, Kimmel asked about “earthing,” a practice Goop claims can treat “everything from inflammation and arthritis to insomnia and depression.” It basically involves… going barefoot.

“So earthing—I actually don’t know that much about earthing… but they say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there’s some sort of electromagenetic thing that we’re missing. It’s good to take your shoes off in the grass…”

And then Paltrow delivered the bombshell: “I don’t know what the f*ck we talk about.”

Kimmel asked if there were things Goop publishes that “so sometimes there are things that you go, like, oh, that seems a little batsh—”

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Paltrow interjected.

Kimmel then queried the actress about squatting to pee, which Goop said would result “in a flatter stomach and more satisfying life.” He asked Paltrow whether she believed that.

“I don’t know! I’ve never read that before!” she said.

Kimmel also asked Paltrow about vaginal jade eggs. She said they “tone the pelvic floor.”



“How does it do this?” Kimmel asked.

“I don’t know. I need to start the jade egg practice,” she said, adding that “we sell tons of them.”

In addition to earthing, squatting and jade eggs, in the last year alone, Paltrow has peddled the following: collagen martinis and sound baths, hot tips for how to conduct a “bra-burning cleansing ritual,” $90 vitamins to cure an ailment that isn’t real, and a $223 smoothie with Moon Dust.

That list is by no means exhaustive.

Last month, Paltrow snagged headlines for defending other merchandise she offered on her site. “I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections. If you want to f*ck with me, bring you’re a game,” she said to critics who have denounced her as anti-scientific.

The scientists brought their A game.

— Jillian Kay Melchior writes for Heat Street and is a fellow for the Steamboat Institute and the Independent Women’s Forum.