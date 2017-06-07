Guantánamo Bay Considers Offering Sex Changes to Transgender Prisoners

Guantánamo Bay’s top medical officer told the Miami Herald he’d consider providing gender-transition therapy to detainees who want it.

To be clear, no detainee has publicly identified as transgender, so the question was purely hypothetical. Even so, Guantánamo Bay’s senior medical officer said he’d be open to offering such treatment if the situation did arise.

“Anything that a detainee requests from a medical standpoint, we will consider,” said the senior medical officer, identified in the article only as Cmdr. SMO 2. “You know, we haven’t gotten there. But it is 2017. … That’s something I would have to address with the patient individually, figure out what needs we would have to do to meet that.. … but we’re not there yet.”

Detainees held in Guantánamo Bay are legally forbidden from leaving for any reason, including medical treatment, the Miami Herald noted. So if gender-transition therapy were to occur, it would have to happen on spot.

Detention Center commander Rear Adm. Edward Cashman said that Washington would ultimately make the decision about the treatment for any transgender patient.

But Guantánamo Bay is well-equipped to do “just about anything” medically, he said.