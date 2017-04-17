Glenn Beck Countersues Tomi Lahren, Claiming She Mistreated Blaze Staff

Glenn Beck and his online news network The Blaze filed a countersuit against their former controversial anchor Tomi Lahren. She had originally sued for “wrongful termination” after she announced she was pro-choice on The View.

The countersuit alleges Lahren mistreated Blaze crew members who worked on her show, calling her behavior “inappropriate and unprofessional.” It claimed she would constantly complain about lighting, editing, room temperature and directing.

The suit also accused Lahren of potty-mouthed behavior, saying her word choices on air were “bordering on the profane”. Beck also alleges that Lahren was reported to human resources for refusing to work with one of The Blaze’s two full-time makeup artists. Further, Beck alleges that Lahren wrongfully and disruptively disclosed the amount of her wardrobe allowance in an interview with The Ringer.

The document also says The Blaze never fired Lahren, only permanently benched her for misbehavior and she is still technically an employee and receives salary and benefits.

According to Beck’s filing, the pro-choice views were not the main reason Lahren got benched but “[d]uring her appearance, she made a statement that not only diverged dramatically from her previous public positions but also effectively called many of The Blaze’s employees, viewers, and readers hypocrites.”

There was also a dispute about Lahren’s decision to appear on Nightline, which she did without asking for prior approval from The Blaze.

“All of these statements violated Lahren’s obligations in the Employment Agreement. Thus, Lahren not only breached her Employment Agreement, she repeatedly misstated facts in order to increase coverage of her lawsuit,” the claim says.

Similarly, The Blaze says that Lahren has not sought their permission for upcoming speaking engagements in which her participation has been announced, and that she is litigating through the press.