Gay Trump Supporters Say They Were Booted from Charlotte’s Pride Parade

A group of LGBT Trump supporters say they’ve been barred from the Charlotte, North Carolina gay pride parade over their political preferences.

“Gays for Trump,” a local Charlotte organization that advocates both for gay rights and the Trump Presidency, told local Charlotte media that they sent an application to Charlotte Pride, asking to have a float in this year’s annual Charlotte Pride Parade. They were denied.

The group’s leader Brian Talbert, didn’t say whether Charlotte Pride listed the group’s political beliefs as the reason for booting them in the initial email denying their application. Charlotte Pride, however, followed up on Talbert’s claims with a statement of their own, which seems to make it clear they weren’t interested in featuring a group supportive of Donald Trump.

“Charlotte Pride reserves the right to decline participation at our events to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization, as is acknowledged in our parade rules and regulations by all groups at the time of their parade application,” the organization said.

“In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances.”

To them, apparently, support for Donald Trump is equivalent to “espousing anti-LGBTQ” policy stances.

That’s not how Talbert, an out-of-the-closet Trump supporter, sees it.

“I don’t judge them for how they vote. I believe men and women died to give us that right to choose our own leader. They don’t extend the same courtesy to me being a gay Republican,” Talbert told local media.

“For a group of people to claim to want tolerance, acceptance, and give it to every single person you can imagine to give it to, for them to sit back and judge me for exercising my right as an American to choose my leader without judgment is hypocritical.”

Talbert’s website, Deplorable Pride, reports that he intends to sue the Charlotte Pride organization for discrimination. He’s soliciting donations on his website to help cover his legal fees.