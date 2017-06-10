Future Dad Seeks Help Because Wife Wants to Raise Gay, Genderless Children

Have you ever been so woke that you’d look for ways to turn your kids gay? Posting on StackExchange’s parenting forums, one hapless dad-to-be says that his wife has plans to raise the children in a “genderless” way, and to make at least one of them gay.

In a post titled “My wife wants a homosexual child,” the dad, “Kevin,” wrote:

We are planning to have our first child in about a year. My wife is very much into raising them genderless (or “post-gender” style) while my take on it is that we should raise them in a non-stereotypical manner, keeping an open mind for all there is. I even have problems defining how raising a child “genderless” should look. However, my wife has many homosexual friends (men and women alike) and really wants at least one of our kids to also be homosexual, which is the real issue. We live in a modern city and I really don’t have any problems with our kids becoming homosexual, but not on purpose! I mean, if we somehow force it, it could go horribly wrong (effects on psyche etc.). How can I deal with this situation? Is my wife overreacting or am I wrong here? How can I approach that topic with my wife? It seems to me that this is some kind of extreme take on raising a child genderless (by essentially willingly flipping its sexuality around)…

Many responders on StackExchange told him and his wife to seek counseling. “I would strongly suggest some couple therapy before you bring a child into this situation,” replied MSJ99x “I worked in a therapy clinic and saw the outcome of overbearing/unreasonable mothering (and fathering). Your wife needs to confront her own issues before she tries re-wiring a child to fit her agenda.”

Another user named “anongoodnurse” wrote: “If your wife truly wants a homosexual child, that’s different, to say the least. It doesn’t seem to be loving the child for who they are. It’s akin to always wanting a daughter, and, having only sons, trying to raise one as a daughter.”

The post was roundly mocked on social media.

“Takeaway: Careful who you marry,” tweeted @TheSafestSpace, highlighting the absurdity of the post.

“You picked the wrong wife, dude,” echoed Shireen Qudosi.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.