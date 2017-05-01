Former Anti-Racism Group Chief: Linda Sarsour Is a ‘Bigot’ Who Shouldn’t Have Been Invited to CUNY

Former Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief has slammed Linda Sarsour as a “bigot” who shouldn’t have received an invite from the City University of New York to give a commencement ceremony speech.

Linda Sarsour, a radical Palestinian-American activist who worked with groups linked to Hamas and has promoted Sharia Law, has become the leading figure behind opposition to President Donald Trump after she organized the Women’s March back in January.

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand even paid tribute to the activist in a TIME article, claiming she is, together with other organizers, the “suffragists of our time.”

More recently, Sarsour was invited to deliver the commencement address at the City University of New York’s School of Public Health (CUNY), sparking criticism from multiple Jewish organizations, citing Sarsour’s views towards the Jewish people and Israel.

Former ADL leader, Abraham Foxman, who was in charge of the organization for more than three decades before he was succeeded by Jonathan Greenblatt in 2015, has attacked Sarsour and claimed she’s a bigot.

Foxman, now the ADL’s national director emeritus, told The Algemeiner: “She’s a champion of equal rights, except when it comes to Jewish rights.”

“She plays that game, ‘I love Jews, I don’t like Zionists.’ Well, I’ve got news for her. Every Jew who’s a Jew prays to Jerusalem, says ‘Im eshkachech Yerushalayim,’ (If I forget you, Jerusalem.) So this is a throwback to 1948.”

On the topic of Sarsour’s looming address at CUNY, the former group’s director said that “She is an enemy of Jewish sovereignty and Jewish liberation. She’s a bigot, and she shouldn’t have been invited [to CUNY].”

But since the university has already done the damage, Foxman notes, her address shouldn’t be cancelled so as to avoid making her a “free speech martyr.” Instead, CUNY should learn about her views and distance themselves appropriately.