Florida Student Wins Against College that Suspended Him For ‘Correcting’ Girlfriend’s Apology Letter

A student at the University of Central Florida who was suspended for “cyberbullying” after he published an apology letter written by his girlfriend – complete with his own spelling and grammar corrections – has successfully appealed the decision.

Nick Lutz, a senior student at the university, “graded” the letter and put it on Twitter. He had previously blocked his phone number and taken other steps to prevent the woman from contacting him on social media, the Miami Herald reported.

Rather than just publishing the four-page apology, he evaluated it in the manner of a school teacher. It quickly went viral.

According to the paper, the corrections Lutz made included:

“The thought of you has made me loose my sanity,” she wrote. “Lose,” he corrected. “I just hope to God you have thought about me like I have you,” she wrote. A red arrow under the sentence points to his note in the margins: “I have not.” “Long intro, short conclusion, strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up,” he wrote. “While the gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted.”

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

Lutz tried to ensure that no personal information about his girlfriend was visible to lessen the chance of anybody tracking her down. Despite his efforts, she claimed she was “cyberbullied” as a result of his actions.

After being rebuffed by the local police, she filed a grievance at the university where Lutz studies – despite not being a student at the University of Central Florida.

The Herald reported that Lutz was consequently suspended from the university for violating the “disruptive conduct” and engaging in “harmful behavior” in breach of the student conduct code.

He appealed his suspension on the grounds of the First Amendment. His lawyer, Jacob Stuart, claimed there was “nothing derogatory about [the publishing of the letter]. It was obvious he was making fun of her, but that’s the beauty of the constitution.”

Stuart stressed that Lutz only wants to continue studying at the university. “He doesn’t want money. He doesn’t want anything. He just wants to go back to school and graduate.”

Yesterday, he announced that his appeal was successful and he’s no longer suspended from the university.

“After a very long process, I am pleased to announce that I have won my appeal! All charges against me have been revoked, thank you everyone!” he tweeted.

A press release read: “After a very long process and anxiety filled journey, we are pleased to share that all sanctions against Mr. Lutz have been revoked at this time. Mr. Lutz is no longer suspended or facing any pending sanctions.”

After a very long process, I am pleased to announce that I have won my appeal! All charges against me have been revoked, thank you everyone! pic.twitter.com/FUYKFBo9MK — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) July 19, 2017