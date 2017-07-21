Five-Year-Old Girl Fined $200 and Forced to Shut Down Lemonade Stand for ‘Trading Without Permit’

A five-year-old girl selling lemonade from a mini street stall has been fined £150 ($200) by local government officials for “trading without a permit”.

The girl’s father, Andre Spicer, claimed his entrepreneurial daughter started crying and said “I’ve done a bad thing” after enforcement officers read out a legal letter and issued the penalty.

Following media inquiries and pressure on social media, Tower Hamlets Council, which hit the child with the fine, promised to drop it “immediately” and apologize to the family.

Mr Spicer slammed council enforcement officers for their “over-zealous way of applying the rules”.

He told the London Evening Standard: “It’s not like she was trying to make a massive profit, this is just a five-year-old kid trying to sell lemonade.

“She sobbed all the way home and was telling me: ‘Dad, I’ve done a bad thing’. She was very upset because she was proud of selling it, and this really soured the experience.

“Things like this are common in America…. When I shared our experience with my cousin who lives in Chicago, he told me this would be a national scandal.”

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman said: “We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense, and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not happen.

“The fine will be cancelled immediately and we will be contacting Professor Spicer and his daughter to apologize.”