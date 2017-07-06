Feminist YouTuber Laci Green Exiled to Twitter’s ‘Block Bot’ Gulag

The popular YouTube feminist Laci Green has become persona non grata with her former cohort on the left. Renowned for her educational videos on sexuality, Green was declared an enemy of the left after she published a video announcing her decision to renounce social justice orthodoxy and reach out to people across the political spectrum. Later, she also revealed that she was dating anti-social justice YouTuber Chris Ray Gun.

Today, the YouTube star was shocked to discover that she had been added to the “Block Bot,” a public blacklist started by social justice warriors to create a “safe space” on the social media platform. In addition to blocking trolls and simple miscreants, the Block Bot includes a significant number of popular anti-social justice and conservative personalities like Paul Joseph Watson, Sargon of Akkad, and even President Donald Trump.

The blocklist is not an automatically generated blacklist. It is manually curated by a select group of people who have, in the past, added people they personally dislike to the list as “harassers.” Feminist activist Caroline Criado-Perez and New Statesman editor Helen Lewis are both on the list. I was added to the list shortly after I parted ways with social justice orthodoxy.

Users who find themselves on the blacklist are split into three different levels, with Level 3 is the mildest. Laci Green was tagged as a Level 1 offender.

According to the original informational page, Level 1 is “populated with accounts that in the opinion of the blockers the vast majority of our subscribers would likely wish to ignore.”

This may include, but is not limited to, accounts that appear to engage in aggressiveness, threats, harassment, dishonesty in an effort to infiltrate social groups, impersonating someone, posting shock images, encouraging self-harm, spouting dehumanizing rhetoric, promoting hate speech, etc. New accounts that appear to be created to circumvent blocks or participate in harassment campaigns are also often added to this level.

To our knowledge, Green has not been engaged in any of these activities.

The Block Bot may be intended to block Twitter trolls and other intentionally malicious accounts, but all it really succeeds in doing is to create and maintain an ideological echo chamber free from external interference. As one Reddit commenter suggested: the intent, ultimately, is to censor suppressive voices and control the narrative.

Welcome to the gulag, Laci.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.