Feminist Superhero Fans Falsely Accuse Warner Bros of Burying ‘Wonder Woman’

Wonder Woman is coming out June 2.

You might well already be aware of this. There were two new teasers for the DC Comics female superhero released on April 27 by Gal Gadot, the actress playing Wonder Woman, and director Patti Jenkins.

DC/Warner Bros TV-made show Gotham, which airs on Fox, premiered a minute-long sneak peek of Wonder Woman on Monday. Wonder Woman ads aired during the Kid Choice Awards and the N.C.A.A. finals, and there were promotions for the film at SXSW and Wondercon.

Gal Gadot’s face is gazing out from all the right magazine covers. The exploits of the Amazon princess Diana who winds up fighting World War 1 don’t seem like they’re being undersold.

Yet unfavorable comparisons are being made between the number of promo videos and merchandising initiatives for Wonder Woman compared with Batman Vs Superman, Suicide Squad and Justice League. Yet while those films comprised teams of superheroes (including Gadot’s Wonder Woman, by the way, in Batman vs Superman), Wonder Woman is very much her own girl.

And according to Vanity Fair five weeks before release, Warner Bros has spent over $3 million on TV adverts for Wonder Woman, almost $400,000 more than it had spent on Suicide Squad over the equivalent time period.

But that hasn’t stopped feminists from freaking out. Shana O’Neil, a blogger for Syfy Wire claims Wonder Woman is being given short shrift. She writes: “The movie marketing machines for DC and Warner Bros. haven’t seemed to have chugged to life…where are the TV commercials and product tie-ins (yes, I know about Dr Pepper, other ones please?)

“Batman and Supes both had their own breakfast cereal so where’s my Wonder Woman cereal, General Mills? I’ve seen toys but no toy commercials. It’s been pretty quiet out there.”

She adds: “As a woman who is 100% in their target demographic, I’m sitting here wondering why they don’t want to sell me this movie. And the only explanations I can come up with for a studio failing to market a major blockbuster aren’t leaving me with much hope. Maybe they don’t want me to see it. Maybe – and I sincerely hope this isn’t the case- they think it’s bad. Maybe they don’t want to build hype for a movie they don’t think is good.”

Er, maybe Warner Bros is waiting to unleash the full Wonder Woman in the immediate run-up to June 2. After all Guardians of the Galaxy 2, King Arthur, Baywatch, Alien: Covenant and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales are all released before Wonder Woman.

BvS: The cost of marketing is too high. They’re making a loss Wonder Woman: WHERE IS THE MARKETING — Wonder Woman: June 2 (@DCEUNews) April 28, 2017

But SJW bloggers don’t want to have engage in nuanced debates about film marketing. Uproxx Deputy Entertainment Editor Donna Dickens reckons: “Right now Warner Bros. is trying — intentionally or not — to bury the Amazon Princess and it’s up to us to make sure they fail.”

Mary Sue weighed in: “The studio just doesn’t know how to market this movie. This movie, which stars a female protagonist, but isn’t a typical female-oriented property, as they’ve become used to viewing them. Of course, as we all know, this very much is a movie women are clamoring to see, but studios tend to get stuck in the mindset of equating men with superheroes and women with romance.”

Hmm…seems like there’s a crusade going on here, a crusade not centered around Diana’s adventures on the island of Themyscira.