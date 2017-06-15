Feminist Stalks Random People at Airport Bar to Find Person Who Sent Her ‘Pepe the Frog’ Image

It doesn’t take a lot to offend people these days, and for some people, sending them an unsolicited picture of Pepe the Frog is (literally!) terrorism.

One man’s mistake was thinking it would be funny to use his Macbook to send pictures of Pepe the Frog to other computers at the airport using Apple’s AirDrop app. While most people have their AirDrop set to only receive files from trusted computers, Renee Bracey Sherman left hers open for anyone to send her files, and her response to receiving the picture of Pepe was to cry about “white supremacists” on Twitter.

In a long series of tweets, all of which have received thousands of likes, Sherman called what he did a “threat,” “harassment,” and even “terrorism.”

“This shit isn’t about a difference in politics. It’s about threats,” wrote Sherman, a black feminist who brags about having an abortion in her Twitter bio. “It’s about harassment. It’s about making people of color feel unsafe.”

“I’m minding my own business, with my headphones on, and white supremacist Jacob just can’t leave me the fuck alone. This is terrorism.”

She got all that from an image of a cartoon frog.

Sherman then made the effort to track down the person who sent her the Pepe the Frog image by stalking people at the airport bar until she found “Jacob.” Having found him, Sherman says she “cussed him out” for sending her the image, and followed that up with eight tweets with pictures of a man who allegedly sent her Pepe.

There is no real evidence that the “Jacob” she photographed sent her any images—not that it would excuse her overreaction to a cartoon frog.

Dubbing the man a “white supremacist” and “digital terrorizer,” Sherman wrote: “White supremacists like Jacob, you’re on notice. It might be giggles with buddies online, but I will cuss you the fuck out like I did Jacob.”

Had she uploaded a video of her freak-out session, there’s little doubt whose side the public would have taken in the encounter. After all, things didn’t work out so well for Zarna Joshi, the Seattle feminist who accused “Hugh Mungus” of sexual harassment.

In the meantime, feminists on Twitter are getting high on the outrage fumes and calling for “Jacob” to be doxed and fired from work.

“YAY, I hope his ass gets fired,” wrote Kelly Ellis, the former Google software engineer who made allegations of sexual harassment while at the company. “Also hope that when we find out his full name, his actions will forever be remembered by search engines. Whoopsie on Jacob’s part!”

“You are the best,” echoed webcomic artist R Stevens.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.