Far-Left Activists Force Jewish Bookstore to Close Down Over Workshop on Thinker They Don’t Like

Two Israelis been forced to close down their bookshop in Berlin following threats from far-Left “anti-fascist” activists.

The two men, grandsons of Holocaust survivors, started receiving threats after launching a study group of Italian philosopher Julius Evola, who was involved with the fascist movement, Die Welt reported.

The pair tried to keep the bookshop open, but the constant threats from far-left activists have made the business unprofitable and it was forced to shut down.

In a Facebook post, both men claim the so-called “anti-fascists” in Berlin were outraged that the bookshop would dare to hold a study group on an intellectual involved in the fascist movement in the area with a high number of immigrants.

“When the last incident with the mighty AntiFa warriors began, a specific accusation, with a demographic nature, was raised from all around, It said something like – It is dreadful enough to host an event about the thought of one suprafascist figure in your own store, but it is a whole’nother level of evil to do it when your store is situated in the middle of Neukölln, an neighbourhood of Immigrants (sic),” they wrote.

The owners, however, only wanted to explore the works of Julius Evola in relation to the rise of the “alt-right” – a white identitarian movement in America – and in order to understand it.

It remains unknown whether the bookshop was also targeted by the far-left activists because the owners were Israeli or Jewish.