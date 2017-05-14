Failing ESPN’s Flagship ‘SportsCenter’ Is Now Sponsored by Liberal MSNBC

ESPN, whose recent economic troubles have been linked by some analysts to its lefty politics, announced Saturday that its “SportsCenter” broadcast was sponsored by the liberal-leaning cable news network MSNBC.

“SportCenter” is the sports network’s flagship program, focusing on daily scores and highlights from games, commentary, and analysis of upcoming games. On Saturday, the voiceover for the program said: “‘SportsCenter,’ brought to you by MSNBC — because information and facts have never been more important.”

@ClayTravis Sportcenter, sponsored by MSNBC. Has there ever been a more perfect marriage? pic.twitter.com/WcV8ZVCXIH — Jeff Tew (@SquirrelTew) May 14, 2017

ESPN recently laid off around 100 employees, including top talent, and some people think the channel is losing audience because of liberal pandering. Linda Cohn, anchor of “SportsCenter,” recently said massive staff reductions weren’t just because of ambitious TV rights deals or an over-stretched budget—but also because ESPN inserts politics into its sports coverage, which turns off many viewers.

“That is definitely a percentage of it,” Cohn said Thursday on 77 WABC’s “Bernie and Sid” show after being asked whether politics contributed to sweeping staff cuts. “I don’t know how big a percentage, but if anyone wants to ignore that fact, they’re blind.”

Just weeks ago, the network’s website aimed at women, ESPNW, published five poems about feminism and political resistance, including a tribute to a convicted cop killer who’s on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list.

The website deleted the poem shortly after it was widely derided.