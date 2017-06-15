Evergreen State Is Launching a Masters in Social Justice Program, With Guaranteed Jobs for Graduates

Evergreen State College, which has descended into chaos recently, is doubling down on social justice, with a new masters program to train the next generation of progressive teachers—and promises of jobs for graduates.

Evergreen State erupted into protest two weeks ago when biology professor Bret Weinstein spoke out against a social justice event that coerced white students and faculty to leave campus. Since then, things have only gotten more fraught at the Olympia, Washington, campus, as the school administration cowers and capitulates to student mob rule.

But the school is pushing ahead with its new two-year program to equip aspiring K-12 teachers with the skills and knowledge needed to promote social justice in their curriculum. It will be taught at the Tacoma campus, 30 miles from Olympia.

“Teacher candidates here are immersed in social justice, informed by our conceptual framework,” reads the official page. “You will tackle questions of policy and politics head-on, from the local to national level. You will strive to enact equity pedagogies and environments which support the learning of all children.”

Because every child needs to be equipped with the knowledge that being born a certain skin tone makes them either a racist oppressor or a victim of the cisnormative heteronormative imperialist white supremacist capitalist Patriarchy. Fight the system!

The 2017 program offers a “100%” chance at employment in teacher positions for graduates. Evergreen states:

Because of our reputation for rigor and excellence, our graduates have an amazing job placement rate. As of July 2016, 100% of the class of 2016, 97% of the class of 2015, and 100% of the class of 2014 seeking employment have found teacher positions.

Successful applicants will learn about “Social Justice and Multicultural Theory and Practice” as part of the syllabus. Students will also “examine and consciously act on differences such as ethnicity, race, class, gender, gender expression, culture, religion, language, ability, and sexual identities.”

These topics wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for aspiring teachers intending to head into social science fields like gender studies. But the program is part of the syllabus for those seeking qualifications for traditional subjects like math, physics, science, history, and biology—and they’re expected to apply what they learn of social justice into these fields.

The College Fix notes that even though the program promises a 100% employment rate, it’s unclear exactly how Evergreen defines “teacher positions.”