Evergreen State College Is Having Issues With Roaming Bands of Bat-Wielding Vigilantes

Evergreen State College erupted in protest two weeks ago when a biology professor Bret Weinstein spoke out against a social justice event that coerced white students and faculty to leave campus.

Since then, the Olympia, Washington, campus has devolved into chaos, while the school administration cowers and capitulates to student mob rule.

Things are getting so bad that the school is having issues with a group of bat-wielding vigilantes seeking to “community police” the campus. The school was shut down Monday because of acts of vandalism and window smashing the previous night.

On Sunday, an official at Evergreen sent a letter (obtained by College Fix) to students, urging them not to carry bats while they roam the campus.

Dear RAD Students, We are aware of a small group of students coordinating a community patrol of housing and campus. We acknowledge and understand the fear and concerns that are motivating these actions. We also understand that these students are seeking to provide an alternative source of safety from external entities as well as those community members who they distrust. Community patrols can be a useful tool for helping people to feel safe, however the use of bats or similar instruments is not productive. Some members of this group have been observed carrying batons and/or bats. Carrying bats is causing many to feel unsafe and intimidated. The bats must be put away immediately in order to protect all involved. Non-students participating in this activity are advised to leave campus.

One of the demands made by protesters is to abolish the campus police and replace it with student-led community policing. This kind of bat-wielding vigilantism is the warped extension of this idea.

Weinstein, the professor at the center of the shit storm, is claiming some students were even hit, but says they won’t report it to the police.

Credible reports protestors w/ bats roaming campus for 2 days. People hit, won't report. @heathereheying students & I warned @GovInslee 5/25 pic.twitter.com/soH4djQigc — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) June 5, 2017

Last Thursday, a group of students was accosted by members of this mob, one of them carrying a bat. (Read the full account here).